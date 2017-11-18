 Golden Joystick Awards, The Legend of Zelda Menang Banyak dari Horizon: Zero Dawn – Fajar Tekno
News Update

Golden Joystick Awards, The Legend of Zelda Menang Banyak dari Horizon: Zero Dawn

Posted on

FAJAR TEKNO — OMEN by HP sukses menggelar ajang Golden Joystick Awards ke-35 yang berlangsung di London, Inggris (17/11/2018).

Para pemenang dari berbagai kategori yang tersedia pun diumumkan setelah menghitung voting yang berlangsung selama satu bulan penuh itu.

Dalam ajang tahunan ini, terlihat persaingan keras antara dua game eksklusif dari dua pabrikan yang berbeda.

Pada kesempatan kali ini, Horizon: Zero Dawn (PS4) mau tidak mau harus mengakui keunggulan The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo) yang terpilih sebagai Ultimate Game of The Year, award paling bergensi ajang game award tertua nomor dua di dunia itu.

Berikut ini daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Joystick Awards:

Best Storytelling

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

 

Best Visual Design

Cuphead

Developer: StudioMDHR

 

Best Audio

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

 

Best Gaming Performance

Ashly Burch – Aloy, Horizon: Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

 

Best Indie Game

Friday the 13th: The Game

Developer: IllFonic

Publisher: Gun Media

 

Best Multiplayer Game

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Developer: PUBG Corp.

Publisher: PUBG Corp.

 

Studio of the Year

Nintendo EPD

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Super Mario Odyssey

Publisher: Nintendo

 

Best VR Game

Resident Evil 7

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

 

ESports Play of the Year

Agilities’ five-man Dragonblade at Overwatch Contenders – Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard

 

ESports Team of the Year

Lunatic-Hai – Overwatch

Publisher: Blizzard

 

ESports Game of the Year

Overwatch

Developer: Blizzard

Publisher: Blizzard

 

Best Streamer/Broadcaster

Markiplier

 

Handheld/Mobile Game of the Year

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Developer: Game Freak

Publisher: The Pokémon Company

 

Nintendo Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

 

PlayStation Game of the Year

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Developer: Guerrilla Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

 

Xbox Game of the Year

Cuphead

Developer: StudioMDHR

Developer: StudioMDHR

 

PC Game of the Year

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds

Developer: PUBG Corp.

Publisher: PUBG Corp.

 

Critics Choice Award

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo

 

Hall of Fame

Final Fantasy for its 30th anniversary

 

Breakthrough Award

Ashly Burch – Life is Strange and Horizon Zero Dawn

 

Most Wanted Game

The Last of Us Part II

Developer: Naughty Dog

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

 

Still Playing

World of Tanks

Developer: Wargaming

Publisher: Wargaming

 

Outstanding Contribution to the UK Games Industry

Debbie Bestwick MBE – co-founder of Team 17

 

Lifetime Achievement

Sid Meier – Civilization, Pirates!, Alpha Centauri

Ultimate Game of the Year

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Developer: Nintendo EPD

Publisher: Nintendo EPD

 

Sumber: TechRadar

Related Items:
loading...
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

To Top
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!